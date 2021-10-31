5 killed in car bombing outside Aden airport

Aden, Oct 31 Yemeni security forces have announced that five people were killed and 25 others injured in a car bomb explosion at the outer gate of the airport in Aden city.

A statement released by Aden's security administration on Saturday night said that "terrorist elements detonated a car bomb this evening near the first checkpoint at the main entrance of Aden's airport", reports Xinhua news agency.

It said that the injured included children and women.

The security services cordoned off the bombing site, while medical teams rushed to transfer the wounded to hospitals for treatment.

The explosion led to the destruction of a number of vehicles and residential homes in the same neighbourhood, the statement added.

There has been no claim of responsibility of the attack so far.

Considered Yemen's temporary capital city, Aden is where the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has based itself since 2015.

Local authorities are trying to maintain security and stability in the strategic Yemeni port city.

However, sporadic bombing incidents and drive-by shooting attacks still occur in Aden.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked into a civil war since late 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa.

