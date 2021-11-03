AAP demands safety, cost audit of multi-level parking in Delhi's Green Park

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded a safety, cost and utility audit of a multi-level parking, a portion of which gave way at Green Park in the national capital.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT should be constituted to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "There is no safety audit, no cost audit or utility audit. We demand that all this be audited. A Supreme Court-monitored probe should be ordered and the incident should be investigated".

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the automated parking was inaugurated by two Union Ministers at different times. It was inaugurated by Hardeep Puri in January 2020, just before the Assembly polls.

He alleged that crores of rupees were collected from the shopkeepers in the name of conversion and parking charges.

The parking was constructed at cost of Rs 19 crores at a place, where a surface parking lot already exists, Bhardwaj claimed.

The AAP leader said it was re-inaugurated in November 2020 by Union Minister R.K. Singh, LG Anil Baijal and MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Bhardwaj said that the question is whether the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has any expertise in this type of parking lot, whether it had any safety audit or structural audit, whether any action has been taken against the officials who did it.

Alleging a scam in the construction of the automated multi-level parking, AAP leader Atishi demanded an immediate investigation into the matter, and said: "Who was the contractor and what type of material was used in the construction should be known to everyone."

She said that Union Minister Hardeep Puri should come forward and answer these questions.

