Acting like Dhritarashtra, shielding criminals: BJP slams Odisha govt over teacher murder case

Slamming the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the school teacher Mamita Meher murder case, Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan on Saturday said the state government is acting like 'Dhritarashtra' and shielding criminals.

Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said, "Odisha government is sitting like Dhritarashtra and shielding criminals. In the last 21 years of Naveen Patnaik's insensitive government, more than 1 lakh women have been tortured in the state."

He said BJP will continue protest until state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is dismissed while demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

"Protest will continue till Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra is dismissed and a CBI probe into the case is ordered," Harichandan said.

The BJP leader said the party will urge people to boycott Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Kalahandi visit on November 8.

BJP and Congress demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra from his post over his alleged links with the prime accused in the case Govida Sahu.

Sahu was arrested by police last month.

Mamita Meher, a school teacher in Mahaling was missing since October 8. Her body was recovered from an under-construction stadium 10 days after she went missing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor