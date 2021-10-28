Ahead of 2022 Goa assembly polls BJP MP slams 'outsider' Mamata Banerjee

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her party All India Trinamool Congress' bid to contest 2022 Goa assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saumitra Khan questioned how a party that fought elections in West Bengal on the issue of "outsider-insider" debate will portray itself in Goa (being an outsider).

"Mamta Banerjee says we are Bengalis and everyone else is an outsider in Bengal, then why is she going to Goa now? What will people in that state say to her, will they support her if they start considering her an outsider," said Khan.

Khan, who is also Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur (West Bengal) alleged that TMC has destroyed democracy in Bengal, they want to do the same across the country.

"BJP got two crore 28 lakh votes in West Bengal, yet there is no republic in Bengal. The entire democracy has been destroyed. If she wants to spread this situation to the entire country, she will destroy the whole of India," said Khan.

"Trinamool Congress is a drama party, which do not have any existence outside Bengal but they will try to fool the people of India as they have fooled the people of Bengal. But I know that the people of India will not accept them. If Trinamool Congress gets even two per cent votes in India, outside West Bengal, then it is a big deal," BJP MP added.

He also slammed TMC's bid to expand in Tripura ahead of the 2023 assembly elections and said, "they will not win anything in Tripura too, not even a single ward in the municipal election."

( With inputs from ANI )

