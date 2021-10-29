Amit Mitra likely to be retained as Finance department advisor

Kolkata, Oct 29 West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, whose tenure is slated to end in the second week of November, is likely to be retained as the advisor with the status and power of a full-time minister.

He has been successfully handling the Finance department since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power in 2011.

Mitra, one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted men in the state Cabinet, didn't contest the Assembly polls this year owing to his deteriorating health condition but was made the Finance Minister.

As per the Constitution, Mitra can hold the portfolio for six months but will have to get elected within that period if he wants to continue.

Despite repeated requests by the party, he decided to stay away from poll politics. He will end his tenure in the second week of November.

Though Mitra has decided to quit poll-politics, he has expressed his willingness to contribute to the state and the party if the Chief Minister wishes.

"The Chief Minister depends heavily on the Finance Minister and wants him to take the responsibility of state finance even if he does not stay as a minister. In that condition separate arrangements will be made so that he can continue taking financial decisions for the state," a senior cabinet minister said.

For the last 11 years, Mitra has been handling state finance successfully. The state has successfully implemented several social schemes under his financial guidance.

Though there has been an increase in debt, it is beyond doubt that the social projects launched so far have provided benefits to the majority of the people. Mamata's confidence in Mitra has been strengthened because of his ability to handle the state's financial crisis, debt repayment, huge allocations to social projects and the day-to-day running of the economy.

According to top level sources in the finance department, the Chief Minister wants Mitra to continue as an advisor to the finance department.

Sources also indicated Mitra has primarily consented to the proposal of continuing as an advisor to the finance department where he will enjoy the status and power of a full-time minister.

"So far it has been decided that the Chief Minister will keep the finance department with herself and Chandrima Bhattacharya, who is Minister-of-State for health, will handle the responsibility of the finance department as Minister-of-State," a senior official of the finance department said.

Chandrima had already been sent on behalf of the state instead of Mishra at the GST Council meeting. According to the officials, both Mamata Banerjee and Amit Mitra were happy with her performance.

An official of the finance department said, "Chandrima's relationship with Mitra is smooth even in terms of work. Before going to the GST meeting, she discussed the matter with the Finance Minister several times and did what the state had asked her to do".

