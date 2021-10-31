Amit Shah to lay foundation of university in Akhilesh's constituency

Lucknow, Oct 31 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation of a university in Azamgarh on November 13 and also address a huge rally on the occasion.

Azamgarh is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement at a party meeting on Saturday.

He said: "Azamgarh ensured victory for two chief ministers, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, but the district is still facing an identity crisis. We are going to give a university to Azamgarh and its foundation will be laid by Amit Shah on November 13."

He also appealed to the party workers to start preparations for a huge rally on the occasion and added that Azamgarh will also get the gift of an airport and expressway.

Yogi Adityanath asked the party workers to tell the people about the changes that have taken place after 2017 when the BJP came to power in the state.

"Previous chief ministers used to make houses for themselves, but we have made houses for 43 lakh people. Similarly, earlier only selected districts used to get power supply, but now all districts are getting electricity without any discrimination."

Amit Shah's rally in Azamgarh, according to political analysts, is a frontal attack on the Samajwadi Party president in his constituency.

A senior SP functionary said, "The chief minister should also put out a list of projects that have been stalled in Azamgarh and other constituencies represented by SP. We will do it after the rally."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor