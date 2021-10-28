Andhra cabinet to push centre for caste census

Amaravati, Oct 28 The Andhra Pradesh cabinet has decided to request the central government to conduct a caste-based census. The cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, met on Thursday and took a slew of decisions.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, information and public relations minister Perni Venkatramaiah a.k.a. Nani said the cabinet has authorized the backward castes welfare minister to place a resolution in the state Assembly for requesting Government of India to take up caste census of backward classes during the general census of 2021.

Venkatramaiah said that the cabinet has approved the creation of 1,285 posts in Medical Health and Family Welfare department, 560 pharmacist posts in YSR Urban clinics and 2,190 additional posts including teaching faculty, staff nurses and paramedical staff under Directorate of Medical Education aggregating 4,035 new posts in Health Department. The Minister said the state government had an aim of filling 41,000 vacancies in Medical Health department and has filled up 26,917 posts in last two and half years, and the remaining posts will be filled soon.

The government has decided to enter into an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India to procure 700 MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.49 per unit for 25 years, to supply nine hour day time free power to the farming community on a sustainable basis.

The cabinet also cleared allotment of 130 acres of land to Adani Enterprises in Madhurawada, Vishakhapatnam for setting up a data center park, business park, skill university and recreation center, with an estimated investment of 14,634 crore and committed employment of 24,990 jobs.

The state cabinet has also approved amendments to the Cinematography Act 1965, to pave the way for the online ticketing platform managed by AP State Film, Television & Theater Development Corporation for issuing of cinema tickets, he said.

Tourism projects that recieved cabinet clearance on Thursday include projects at Shilparamam, and Taj Varun Beach in Vishakhapatnam, and Hyatt Palace in Vijayawada. It was also decided to give incentives to these projects, under the tourism policy.

Thursday's cabinet meeting also approved the formation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Welfare Department - a new department to implement welfare schemes for poor people belonging to the forward castes. The cabinet also approved formation of welfare corporations for the Jain and Sikh communities in the state.

The cabinet has decided to organise YSR Life Time Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards function on November 1 every year to coincide with Formation Day celebrations of Andhra Pradesh state.

