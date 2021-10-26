Andhra CM releases Rs 2,190 cr to farmers as financial assistance

Amaravati, Oct 26 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released the second tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi crop loans, and YSR Yantra Seva schemes into accounts of beneficiaries on Tuesday. A total of Rs 2,190 crore was credited to the accounts of beneficiaries under the three schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said "In the past, farmers in Andhra Pradesh were so burdened that they would end their lives. Now the state has flourished into an example for farmer welfare, so much so that other states are replicating out farmer welfare schemes."

Under Rythu Bharosa, the state government is extending financial assistance of Rs 13,500 per year to eligible farmers in 3 instalments. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 18,777 crore in two years to the farmers through this scheme, including the present release of funds of Rs 2,052 crore to 50.37 lakh farmers as the second tranche of this scheme for the 3rd consecutive year.

Under YSR Sunna Vaddi or Zero interest crop loans, Rs 112.7 crore has been released to 6.67 lakh beneficiaries.

The YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam is a scheme designed to help farmers with limited means to overcome the shortage of farming machinery, by providing them with necessary machinery and tools on a rental basis through community hiring centers (CHCs) that are attached to the RBKs.

Officials said that 10,750 CHCs have been established at a cost of Rs 2,134 crore. Besides these 10,750 CHCs, the state government is setting up 1,035 CHC clusters with combined harvesters in Krishna, Guntur, and the two Godavari districts where farming, particularly paddy cultivation is more. These clusters have additional equipment at the disposal of the farmers. On Tuesday the chief minister virtually deposited a subsidy amount of Rs 25.55 crore to 1,720 farmer groups under this scheme.

The state government has been encouraging farmers to register their produce under E-Crop to avail services such as YSR free crop insurance, YSR Sunna Vaddi, and minimum support price for crop production.

