APEC region's economy to grow by 6% in 2021

Wellington, Nov 8 The economy of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region is expected to grow by 6 per cent in 2021 and will settle at 4.9 per cent in 2022 in anticipation of the unwinding of fiscal and monetary support measures, a new report on economic trends revealed on Tuesday.

According to the latest APEC Regional Trends Analysis (ARTA), the Asia-Pacific expanded by 8 per cent during the first half of 2021, following a 3.7 per cent contraction in the first half of 2020. However, growth among member economies continues to diverge and uncertainties remain substantial, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Growth in the volume and value of merchandise trade accelerated by double-digits in the first half of this year thanks to the combined effect of a low comparison point following a substantial economic contraction a year ago and a rebound in economic activity.

Trade in Covid-19-associated goods such as pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment and computers continued to be strong.

However, the analysis also saw a steep decline in greenfield investments to the APEC region, which plunged to the lowest level in almost 20 years.

This is particularly concerning given the crucial role they play in boosting infrastructure development and productivity as well as improving domestic technology and skills.

Another concerning development is the rising inflation. The region recorded a higher inflation rate of 2.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2021, after averaging 1.5 per cent in 2020. The analysis points out the risk of an upward trend in inflation to economic recovery if left unaddressed.

"APEC, along with the global economy, is in uncharted territory, where recovery is underway even amid an ongoing pandemic," said Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, which produced the report.

"There are many hard-earned lessons from the pandemic, central to which is that economic, trade and health policies are intertwined - and that good policies matter."

"Unequal access to vaccines needs to be addressed urgently to avoid a two-track recovery," Hew added.

"APEC economies should also think ahead toward facilitating a gradual and steady economic reopening to revive viable sectors such as travel and tourism, reinvigorate manufacturing industries and herald the emergence of new jobs, markets and businesses that could prove more sustainable as well as profitable."

The report also addressed the existential threat of climate change for the region and humanity as a whole, as it will affect APEC economies' financial systems, supply chains and consumer behaviour.

"Addressing climate change is the realm not only of scientists, but of policymakers who can change the incentive structures and the rules," said Emmanuel San Andres, an analyst at the APEC Policy Support Unit who co-wrote the report.

"Climate change disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations, including the poor and indigenous peoples, even as they contribute the least to it."

The report noted that even in the best-case scenario, where climate change is kept at or below 2C, APEC can expect GDP losses of up to 11.3 per cent by 2050.

"We need to strengthen global and regional cooperation and emphasise actions, not just commitments on climate change," San Andres added.

"Tackling climate change requires a holistic approach across a range of areas and issues, including ensuring that implementation of green policies addresses its negative side effects."

