'Are you Yogi Adityanath or Bulldozer Nath ?', Bhupesh Baghel during Congress Pratigya rally

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Congress 'Pratigya rally' in Gorakhpur and alleged that since he had started "bulldozing the houses of the poor should he be now called 'Buldozer Nath'"?

"In the Nath community, there is a tradition of hugging the poor, farmers and labours, but what happened to you that you started running bulldozers in the houses of the poor? Are you Yogi Adityanath or Bulldozer Nath?," Baghel said in reference to the UP government's mass drive to clear illegal constructions.

Ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Chhattisgarh CM speaking in Yogi Adityanath's constituency of Gorakhpur said that the Congress under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will wipe out the ruling BJP from the state.

"Our daughters not only sweep floors but also become Laxmi Bai and Durga when the need arises. When a need arises to sacrifice oneself for the nation, they become even Indira Gandhi. I would like to tell Yogi Adityanath that she'll sweep off BJP from Purvanchal, from the entire UP," Baghel said.

The Chhatisgarh chief minister said that the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had been been fighting for issues related to Sonbhadra, Unnao, Hathras and Lakhimpur incidents

"When she was put under house arrest, her room was not clean, she was sweeping the floor with a broom. And the CM (Yogi) said that people will relegate her to sweeping floors," Baghel said referring to Priyanka Gandhi's detention in a Sitapur guest house when she was headed to Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Earlier ahead of the rally, Baghel had alleged that people are angry over the state government's handling of issues like unemployment, farmers' issue and inflation.

He claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in their state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Baghel said, "In the upcoming UP elections, unemployment, farm laws and inflation are the main issues in the state. People of the state are angry and disappointed with the state government over the handling of these issues. The farmers of UP are impressed with the Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want the implementation of such schemes in UP also. The people have decided to vote out the BJP government in UP in the upcoming polls."

Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls early next year along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

Along with Chhattisgarh CM, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the farmers' rally in Gorakhpur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor