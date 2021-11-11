Armed groups in Western Libya denounce election laws

Tripoli, Nov 11 A number of armed groups based in Western Libya have rejected the laws of the upcoming elections issued by the House of Representatives (Parliament).

The armed groups said in a statement that the election laws were "legally challenged and not based on any political consensus", reports Xinhua news agency

"Rejecting election laws does not mean rejection of the elections," the statement said, accusing the parliament of "being the party that hinders the elections".

"Presidential elections without a constitution or a constitutional basis is a dictatorship project, regardless of the results," the statement said.

More than 2.8 million Libyan voters are expected to cast their votes on December 24 this year to choose a President.

The Libyan parliamentary elections, originally planned to be held on the same day as the presidential poll, have been postponed to January 2022.

The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

