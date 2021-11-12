Arvind Kejriwal to address a 'Rozgar Guarantee rally' in Lucknow on Nov 28

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'Rozgar Guarantee rally' on November 28 at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow.

As per the AAP, with this rally, the Aam Aadmi Party will begin an employment guarantee campaign across Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the AAP had announced that they will provide 300 units of free electricity to all if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

"If Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power, everyone will get 300 units of free electricity. In Delhi, people are getting zero electricity bills under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and we will do the same in UP," said Sisodia while addressing a press conference.

Recently, the Chief Minister had also performed Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

