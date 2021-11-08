Been 6 months since third SIT was formed, yet no chargesheet filed: Sidhu slams Punjab govt over Kotkapura incident

Slamming Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led state government over the progress in the Kotkapura police firing incident, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday alleged that it has been six months since the third Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident but no chargesheet has been filed so far in the case.

While addressing the media after the State Assembly session today, Sidhu said, "It's been six months since the third SIT was formed in the Kotkapura incident but till now no chargesheet has been filed."

"It's a question of moral authority. Ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, the prime accused, was given blanket bail. It's not personal, I'm standing with Punjab," he added.

Launching an attack on DGP Iqbalpreet Sahota, Sidhu said, "Channi appointed people who betrayed the people of Punjab to the post of Advocate General (AG) and Director General of Police (DGP). One gave a clean chit to Sukhbir Singh Badal and the other gave a blanket bail to Saini."

Sidhu also asked Channi-government to either choose him or the "compromised" officers.

Sidhu has been targeting his own party-led state government ever since Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the SIT report in the public firing case.

In the Kotkapura police firing incident, the police allegedly opened fire at people protesting against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot in 2015.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor