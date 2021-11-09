Bhopal blaze: Hospital where 4 infants died didn't have fire NOC

Bhopal, Nov 9 After a devastating fire at the paediatric critical care unit of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal claimed the lives of four infants on Monday night, what has come as a shocker is the fact that the city's biggest hospital did not have any fire NOC for the last 15 years.

The Kamla Nehru Hospital, which is located on the campus of Bhopal's biggest government-run Hamidiya Medical Institute, did not even apply for renewal of fire NOC for the last several years, said a fire department official on condition of anonymity.

The fire incident has prompted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to order a fire audit in all the hospitals across the state.

Chouhan said the hospital blaze that claimed the lives of four infants was a result of criminal negligence.

"It was our (government) responsibility to save these children as they were under our protection. This is a serious incident and tough action would be taken," Chouhan said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made to avoid such a tragic incident in the future.

"I have directed the Chief Secretary to submit a report listing the hospitals where fire audit has not been conducted," Chouhan said.

Not only the opposition Congress, but the leaders of the state's rulling BJP have also raised questions over the death of the infants at Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has raised question over the situation of Hamidiya Medical Institute under which Kamla Nehru Hospital is located.

"This is a sad chapter which cannot be forgotten. It has raised many questions," Bharti said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor