Bihar bypolls: 21.79% voting recorded in first 4 hours

Patna, Oct 30 An estimated 21.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of voting to the two Assembly seats in Bihar on Saturday, according to the Election Commission data.

While Tarapur recorded 23 per cent voting, Kusheshwar Asthan registered 20.25 per cent.

Though the polling started on a sluggish note with ony 5 per cent voting registered till 9 a.m., it picked up later.

Voting will continue till 4 p.m.

According to an EC official, the voting was by and large peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from any of the constituencies.

A total of 17 candidates are in the fray.

The Tarapur constituency with 3,27,242 voters has 406 polling booths, of which 52 fall under Naxal affected areas and are guarded by paramilitary troopers

The Munger district administration has sealed borders at five places.

In Kusheshwar Asthan, the Darbhanga district administration has deployed paramilitary forces.

As the 60 booths of the Constituency fall under flood affected areas, the administration has arranged 30 boats to carry out patrolling.

Besides, 80 tractors are on patrol in the dry areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor