BJP cornered in bypolls reduced excise duty on fuel: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 4 Taking a dig at the Centre after it cut the excise duty in petrol and diesel, the Congress on Thursday said that the government was forced to take the step after the bypoll results where the BJP lost in ruling states like Himachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, Congress Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that after months of claiming that rise in duty of petrol and diesel was to "pay for free vaccines", the BJP had to "swallow their hypocrisy" and partially roll back prices.

"The people of India have got a minor reprieve. This a day after Rahul Gandhi attacked the Govt. over inflation."

Congress Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Kudos to People for showing the "mirror of truth" to tax-parasitic Modi Govt! But do remember -After losing 14 bye elections & 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing Petrol-Diesel price by Rs5 & Rs 10 is tom-tommed as aDiwali Gift' of Modi Ji!"

In May 2014, he said, the price of petrol was Rs 71.41 - diesel was Rs 55.49/litre but crude Oil was $105.71/barrel.

"Crude Oil is Rs 82/Barrel,When will the prices equate year 2014?Congress Govt-:Excise on Petrol - Rs9.48/litre Excise on Diesel - Rd3.56/litre," he added.

He said still the excise on petrol is around 28 and on diesel its 22.

After the slashed excise rates, the pump price of petrol in Delhi fell to Rs 103.97 a litre at 6 a.m. on Thursday from the previous day's level of Rs 110.04 a litre.

The diesel prices fell by a bigger margin to Rs 86.67 a litre in the city from the earlier level of Rs 98.42, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol prices fell to Rs 109.98 a litre from Rs 115.85, while diesel fell to Rs 94.14 a litre from Rs 106.62, which was also the highest among all metros.

Across the country as well, fuel prices fell between Rs 5-10 per litre after the Centre on Wednesday announced that the excise duty will be reduced by Rs 5 for petrol and Rs 10 for diesel from November 4.

The cut is larger in some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Goa which have also announced VAT cut on petrol and diesel.

