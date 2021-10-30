BJP failed to fulfil promises made to farmers in UP, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP-led state government of failing to fulfil the promises they had made to the farmers in their election manifesto.

"It seems that BJP made its manifesto and threw it in the trash because they never turned through its pages. They forgot their own manifesto. They had promised that by 2022, the income of farmers will be doubled and a roadmap will be prepared for that. Today the farmer in Uttar Pradesh wants to ask, till when their incomes will be doubled?," said Akhilesh.

Yadav also alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has failed to make timely payments to the Sugarcane farmers as they had promised in their manifesto.

Raising the issue of paddy procurement on Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, "Farmer was assured that paddy will be procured on MSP. Today, paddy is ready. But the government has failed to provide the MSP to the farmers. Moreover, they have also failed those farmers who suffered losses due to heavy rains by not giving them any compensation for that."

Yadav alleged that the government stopped making new Mandis and closed down the existing ones.

"They talked about improving the agriculture infrastructure. Farmers now want to know how much the Mandis has improved and how many good works and decisions have been made for the improvement of agriculture infrastructure," he added.

He also alleged that BJP had betrayed the people in Bundelkhand, a region that he said that 'put its trust in BJP'.

"Bundelkhand is still lying dry, a drought-like situation is there," he added.

Taking further shots at BJP, he questioned them that what it had done with the 20 thousand crore rupees it had planned to use for setting up an irrigation fund.

Pointing out government's failures in dairy industry, he added, "Samajwadi Party set up plants of 5 lakh litres per day in Lucknow and Bhognipur. A lot of money was given to improve existing plants in the budget. But today in Amul plants, milk from Gujarat is used, not that of our own farmers in UP."

He asserted that his party will form the government after 2022 assembly polls.

"The slogan of Yogi ji will go from 'Mera Pariwaar, Bhaajpa Pariwaar' to 'Mera Pariwaar, Bhaagta (running) Pariwaar," he remarked.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor