BJP leader slams KCR, says PM Modi knows how to give befitting reply in matters of national security

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National co-in charge of Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said on Thursday that he doesn't know in what way Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made the comments on China, but when it comes National Security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows how to give a befitting reply.

"I don't know in what way KCR spoke about the Chinese occupying Arunachal Pradesh. Whoever it is be it Pakistan or China when it comes to the National Security matter, PM Modi knows how to give a befitting reply, not only this but have already proved earlier it giving counter to the countries involved in Terrorism," said Reddy.

Reddy further alleged that KCR is speaking out of frustration because the BJP candidate Eatala Rajender won the by-polls on the Huzurabad assembly seat.

"As Eatala Rajender won the seat in Huzurabad, even after KCR spending crores of rupees to win the seat, so now out of frustration he is speaking whatever he wants. As an Indian, every citizen of the country should speak in the best interest of the country. Especially when the matter is related to armed forces or security forces everyone, should increase the confidence of the armed forces," he added.

"For the vote bank politics, to divert the issue of the people, it's not good on part of the Chief Minister to speak all these things. Immediately KCR should withdraw his words," the BJP leader said.

Earlier, Telangana CM has said, "China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but the Centre hasn't taken any action. We were silent till now, thinking that it's better to let the dogs bark, but now, we will not keep quiet. Legal action will be initiated."

( With inputs from ANI )

