BJP leading in MP bypolls

Bhopal, Nov 2 The BJP is leading on all four seats - three Assembly and one Lok Sabha - after first round of counting of votes on Tuesday.

The counting, which began at 8 a.m., is underway amid tight security arrangements.

After first round of counting, till 9 a.m., candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are leading at all four seats.

Gyaneshwar Patil, BJP's candidate in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat has got 16,984 votes so far against 11,264 of Congress's Raj Narayan Purni.

From Raigon, BJP candidate Pratima Bagari bagged 5,973, while Congress candidate Kalpana Verma 5,754 votes.

In Jobat, BJP candidate Sulochna Rawat is leading with 1,590 votes against Congress' Mahesh Patel.

Similarly, in Prithvipur seat, BJP candidate Shishupal is leading with 429 votes against Nitendra Pratap Singh of Congress.

The bypolls to all four seats were held on October 30.

