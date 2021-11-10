BJP made Ram Janmbhoomi dispute national issue as Vajpayee's Gandhian socialism failed: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made Ram Janmbhoomi dispute a national issue because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "Gandhian socialism failed in 1984".

Singh was speaking at the launch of former union minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya verdict, on Wednesday in the national capital.

Addressing the event, Singh said, "When they (BJP) remained confined to just 2 seats in 1984, they decided to make this a national issue (Ram Janmbhoomi dispute) because Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Gandhian socialism failed in 1984. So, they were forced to walk the path of hardcore fanatic religious fundamentalism for which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its ideology is known. Advani ji's yatra was the one that divided society. He sowed seeds of hatred wherever he went."

Mentioning Veer Savarkar, Singh further alleged that Savarkar brought the word 'Hindutva' that confused people.

"Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism. Savarkar was not religious. He had said why is cow considered 'maata' and had no problem in consuming beef. He brought 'Hindutva' word to establish Hindu identity which caused confusion in people," added the Congress leader.

( With inputs from ANI )

