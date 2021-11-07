BJP to set up committees for every poll booth, make arrangements to listen to PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that a party committee should be set up for every polling booth and an arrangement put in place so that one can listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat at every booth, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan quoted Nadda as saying.

Nadda made these remarks in his inaugural address at the BJP's national executive meeting on Sunday, said Pradhan at a press conference.

Pradhan said Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the party is yet to reach its peak. He said there are 10.4 lakh polling booths in the country and of these, committees have been formed for 85 per cent booths so far. Now the party has to form a committee on the remaining 15 per cent booths by December 25, 2021. In states where elections are to be held, this work will be done faster.

Pradhan said the party has to complete the work of making 'Panna Pramukhs' at all these booths by April 6, 2022. Not only this, a mechanism has to be made to listen to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at these booths.

He said that during the starting of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks, PPE kits and other medical equipment were not even made in the country. The demand for liquid oxygen reached 9,000 metric tons during this period. He said that liquid oxygen is not made in the northern part of India. In such a situation, under the leadership of PM Modi, measures were taken by using rail, air and land transportation means. Pradhan said that the first COVID-19 case came in January 2020. It is worthy of appreciation how the work was done within nine months from mobilising medical resources to other measures.

During the press conference, Pradhan said that today in our country, more than 100 crore people have taken a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while more than 30 per cent of the population has taken both doses of the vaccine. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, WHO has given recognition to Covaxin. It is all about the ability of the people of the country, he said. Today, the Prime Minister has set an example in leadership and the working committee expressed its gratitude to him on behalf of the people.

Pradhan said that due to the vision of PM Modi, India had run the world's largest food program in the world in the year 2020. Everyone was given 5 kg of rice, wheat and pulses. He said that today, the country's economy has started coming back on track. The GST collection of the country is continuously increasing.

He said that it has been two and a half years since Article 370 was removed. Now the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing. There today IITs and other institutes are opening rapidly. The union territory is developing at a fast pace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders attended the party's national executive meeting held after a gap of almost 1.5 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

