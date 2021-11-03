Captain Amarinder Singh is having seat-sharing talks with 'anti-farmer BJP': Congress leader

Attacking former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from Congress and formed a new party, state Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja on Tuesday said Captain is having seat-sharing talks with "anti-farmer Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

"Dear Capt Amarinder Singh Sahab, in your letter to Congress President you cited Punjab Congress Chief Sardar Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Hugging' Pak Army Chief and Pak PM as your reason to leave the party. (But) you now are 'Seat Sharing' with Anti-Farmer BJP," tweeted the minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.

In his resignation letter to Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi, Captain called Navjot Singh Sidhu as "an acolyte of Pakistani deep state".

"Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee," he said.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Last week, Captain reiterated that after launching his party he will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"I will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP, breakaway Akali factions and others for Punjab elections once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab and its farmers," Captain Amarinder Singh had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor