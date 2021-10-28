CBI files charge sheet against ex-J&K Minister's wife in encroachment case

New Delhi, Oct 28 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Lal Singh's wife and one more person, in connection with alleged illegal possession and encroachment of land by a Kathua-based educational trust.

The CBI had registered the case against the educational trust through its chairperson based at Kathua and others on September 12, 2020, according to an official statement.

Earlier, a Preliminary Enquiry was conducted by the CBI on the allegations of encroachment of huge tract of forest land in the district by certain persons in violation of J&K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with Revenue and Forest officials.

Searches were also conducted on September 15, 2020 at 10 locations including Jammu and Kathua at the premises of the accused. During investigation it was found that the then Chairperson Kanta Andotra, wife of Lal Singh and former Patwari Ravinder Singh conspired behind the land encroachment, CBI said.

It was also alleged that the government officials facilitated illegal acquisition of land beyond ceiling limit by the said Educational Trust, in gross violation of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

Further investigation is continuing, the probe agency said.

The trust runs a school, B.Ed (Bachelor of Education), and nursing colleges on the land, transactions of which are being probed by the central agency for alleged irregularities in its purchase, according to officials.

