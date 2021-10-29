Centre assured to provide fertiliser to MP soon: Shivraj

Bhopal, Oct 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said adequate stock of fertilisers will be available for farmers in the state by October 30.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre has assured that the state will be provided adequate stock of fertilisers.

Chouhan said that he has spoken to Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya on this issue.

"I am in constant touch with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and he has assured that adequate stock of fertilisers will be provided to Madhya Pradesh by October 30," Chouhan said.

There has been an accute shortage of fertilisers in Madhya Pradesh and farmers have started protesting against it.

The Chief Minister also chaired an emergency meeting regarding the matter and has directed to set up a monitoring committee to look after alleged black marketing of fertilisers in the state.

"Today, I have directed official to set up a monitoring committee which will assure that fertilisers are being provided to all districts in the state. Also, those found involved in black marketing of fertilisers will be booked under National Security Act (NSA)," Chouhan said after meeting with couple of Cabinet ministers and officials.

Earlier in the day, a 45-year-old farmer died after consuming poison in Ashok Nagar district allegedly after failing to purchase fertiliser.

Also, the opposition Congress has found an opportunity to attack on the Shivraj government accusing it of failing to provide fertilisers to the farmers.

"I would request farmers in Madhya Pradesh to have patience for one or two days more. They all will be provided adequate quantity of fertilisers," Chouhan added.

