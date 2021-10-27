Channi, Sidhu endangering national security, Capt Amarinder exposed Congress: Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has exposed the Congress which would be completely wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a statement, Chugh endorsed the security concerns raised by Captain Amarinder that have allegedly necessitated the Border Security Force (BSF) to increase its operative areas in the border states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Bengal.

Chugh lambasted the Congress and the Akali Dal for opposing the central government decision on the BSF jurisdiction and ridiculed their contention that it was an attack on federal rights of Punjab.

"By doing so, the Congress government in Punjab has been demonstrating its support to drug mafias and anti-national forces which have been operating on the border. Instead of joining hands with the Centre to check anti-national forces on the border, the Congress government and PCC president Navjot Sidhu seemed to be extending support to them", he said.

Chugh alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu are trying to sabotage the efforts of the Centre to guard the borders.

"We understand Sidhu's sympathy for Pakistan but it is tragic that he is not sensitive to the national security concerns of a border state", he said.

He also hailed Captain Amarinder Singh for his efforts to resolve the farmers' issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

