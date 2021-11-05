Chautala meets Parkash Singh Badal, extends Diwali greetings

On the occasion of Diwali, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala on Thursday visited former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the latter's residence in Badal village.

Following the meeting, Chautala took to Twitter and said, "Today met Sardar Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal and sent Diwali greetings."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also met Chautala here.

Notably, Punjab is slated to go through assembly polls in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

