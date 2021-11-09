CM Mamata Banerjee's Rs 1,200 cr distribution to Bengal clubs is big scam: Suvendu Adhikari

Slamming Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikary on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did a scam of Rs 1,200 crore through distributing money to clubs.

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "Rs 1,200 crore distributed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to various clubs is a scam. 50 per cent of the money is provided to TMC and its leaders via these clubs. Rs 600 crores have gone directly to the local leader of MLA and TMC as cut money. A special audit through CAG should be done. I will write a letter to Prime Minister in regard to this."

He alleged that the money was given to clubs in the name of developing infrastructure like sports equipment, gym, swimming pool, library, adult education centre, etc but more than 50 per cent of clubs did not do anything.

"Mamta Banerjee has ruined the economy of Bengal. The is no industry or business in Bengal. More than two crore unemployment is there in Bengal. There are more than 40 lakh people outside Bengal who work as migrant labour," added Adhikari.

( With inputs from ANI )

