'Compromise' between Kerala actor, Congress fails, six surrender

Kochi, Nov 8 The patch-up between the Congress and Malayalam actor Joju George, who was allegedly assaulted at a party protest and his car vandalised, appeared to have failed as senior Congress leader and former Kochi Mayor Tony Chemani and five others surrendered before the local police on Monday.

Chemani and the five others came in a massive procession of Congress workers and presented them before the police.

After recording the arrest of these leaders, they were taken to a nearby hospital for mandatory medical checkups, would be produced before a local court, and in all likelihood, be sent to jail.

On November 1, George was roughed up by Congress workers in Kochi when he expressed his ire against a cancer patient being held up for long due to a party protest over spiralling fuel prices.

George, who was on his way to a film shooting, reacted on learning about the cancer patient at which the protesters smashed his brand new car.

As George vented his anger, complaints were lodged against him, alleging that he misbehaved with women party workers, who said he was inebriated.

The police soon swung into action and arrested one Congress worker for smashing the windscreen of the actor's vehicle and registered cases against Chemani and six others.

While another Congress worker surrendered before the police, there were talks between the party and the actor to hammer out a compromise began and as when many thought the issue would be solved, the Congress alleged that George was used as a tool by the ruling CPI-M.

Chemani claimed that George was being used as a tool by film director B. Unnikrishnan, who is considered close to the Left.

"Everybody knows about Unnikrishnan's political leanings. We have no issues with Unnikrishnan being close to the CPI-M. But would want to know if George will have the same attitude when the ruling CPI-M will hold rallies as part of their party state conference. If he does that, the very next day, we will all have to take part in the condolence meeting of George," said Chemani.

Meanwhile, the Congress' women's wing is planning to stage a protest before the police station which recorded the arrest of Chemani.

"We wish to know why the very same police which arrested our leaders are silent on a petition filed by our women activists who had to face George's ire. He misbehaved with women workers and till date, no action has come from the police and no statement has been taken from the complainant," said a Congress women leader.

