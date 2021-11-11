Cong govt moves resolution against Centre's farm laws in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha moved a resolution against the Centre's three farm laws in Punjab Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

A two-day special session from November 10-11 is being held at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor