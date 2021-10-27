Cong welcomes SC's decision to set up probe panel on pegasus

New Delhi, Oct 27 After the Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a three-member committee to probe the Pegasus spyware snooping allegations, the Congress has welcomed the decision and said that the government was evading and diverting the issue.

The Congress in a statement said, "dystopian state, where the government oppresses free speech, manufactures false propaganda on a daily basis and violates the personal lives of its citizens through constant surveillance," said Randeep Surjewala party chief spokesperson.

He added, "Pseudo-nationalism is the last refuge of cowardly fascists everywhere. Welcome SC order setting up Special Committee to examine misuse of spyware Pegasus despite Modi Govt's embarrassing attempts to evade, avoid & divert attention in the name of National Security. Satyamev Jayate!"

The Congress had been on the forefront demanding enquiry into the snoopgate.

The committee set up by the Supreme Court will be supervised by a retired top court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran, who will be assisted by Alok Joshi, former IPS officer and Dr Sundeep Oberoi

The Centre had argued that disclosing the details on the use of Pegasus spyware involves national security issues, as it refused to divulge any details.

The top court, in its judgment, said mere raising national security by state would not stop it from taking up the issue, and emphasized that national security can't be a bug bear and refused to accept the omnibus denial by the Centre. The bench noted that the Centre filed a limited affidavit, which didn't make anything clear despite it repeatedly saying that the court is not concerned with issues of national security. The bench emphasized, "We live in the era of information. We must recognise that while technology is important, it is important to safeguard the right to privacy." It further added, "not only journalists, etc, but privacy is important for all citizens."

