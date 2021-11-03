Congress accuses BJP government of 'jumlas', asks when will petroleum prices come down to 2014 level

Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the central government, saying that the reduction in excise duty of petrol and diesel has been "tom-tommed" as a Diwali gift but it has come after BJP lost several seats in bypolls to assembly and Lok Sabha seats, whose results were announced on Tuesday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the government of resorting to "jumlas" and asked when will petroleum prices come to the level in 2014.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP-led government had hiked excise on petrol by Rs 32.90 and Rs five reduction announced on Wednesday had brought it down to Rs 27 per litre. He said excise on diesel had been brought down from Rs 31.80 per litre to Rs 21.80 per litre.

Surjewala, who made a series of tweets, said that excise on petrol was Rs 9.48 per litre and that on diesel was Rs 3.56 per litre when Congress-led UPA was in power.

"Kudos to People for showing the "mirror of truth" to tax-parasitic Modi Govt! But do remember - In May 2014, Price of Petrol was Rs71.41 - Diesel was Rs 55.49/litre but Crude Oil was Rs 105.71/Barrel. Crude Oil is $82/Barrel today. When will the prices equate year 2014?" he said.

"Congress Govt-: Excise on Petrol - Rs9.48/litre Excise on Diesel - Rs3.56/litre Modi Govt -: Excise on Petrol - Rs 32.90- Rs 5.00= Rs 27.90/litre excise on Diesel - Rs 31.80- Rs 10.00= Rs 21.80/litre Modi ji, Nation doesn't need "Jumlas", Roll Back the draconian Tax Hike!" he added.

Surjewala said BJP lost assembly bypolls on 14 seats.

"Pl see the Jumlas of "Modi-nomics"! In Year 2021, Price of Petrol were hiked by Rs 28 & Diesel by Rs 26/litre. After losing 14 bye elections & 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing Petrol-Diesel price by Rs 5 & Rs 10 is tom-tommed as 'Diwali Gift' of Modi Ji! Hey Ram..... #Petrol #Diesel" Surjewala said.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

