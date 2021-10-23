Congress Central Election Committee meeting commences

The meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress commenced on Saturday.

According to top sources, the 'probable candidates' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled next year shall be discussed in the meeting which is being held virtually.

Sources said that the party has scrutinized the probable candidates for 150 assembly seats. Out of these 150 seats, control rooms have been set up in 78 assembly segments for the poll strategy and operations.

For a few seats, candidates have been given a green signal by the party and have been asked to hit ground zero and start preparations for the poll battle, said sources.

"Although the Poll dates have not been announced, we are committed to fighting the polls to win. So we are finalising the list much before the time so that the candidates get enough time to reach out to the voters," the source added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

