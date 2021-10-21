Congress constitutes 9-member AICC Central Control Room

Congress party constituted a nine-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) Central Control Room to follow up and coordinate the sustained agitation programs of the party.

"Congress President has approved the proposal to constitute AICC Central Control Room with following members to follow up and coordinate the sustained agitation programs of the party, with immediate effect," AICC said in a letter undersigned by KC Venugopal.

The nine-member AICC Central Control Room consists of BK Hariprasad, Manish Chatrath, JD Seelam, Udit Raj, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Ragini Nayak, Vineet Punia, Naveen Sharma and Harsh Vardhan Shyam.

( With inputs from ANI )

