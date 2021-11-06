Congress to launch agitation, make fuel price, inflation agenda for upcoming Assembly polls

Congress will launch agitation against fuel price and inflation in the coming days while making these issues prime agenda for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, a top source said, "Congress party is going to launch an agitation drive against the inflation and fuel price hike from November 14. Congress Party will take out padayatra and rallies from the district level to the state level. The party is also planning to hold a massive rally in the national capital ahead of Parliament Session."

He said it is the Bharatiya Janata Party's bad performance in the recent bypolls that led the Centre to cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel. He said inflation and fuel price will be the prime agenda of the party in the upcoming assembly polls

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told ANI, "The party will continue to agitate on the issue of inflation and fuel price until the government cuts down the excise duty that it increased during the COVID period."

In relief to consumers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced a Rs 5 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor