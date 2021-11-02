Congress wrests Hanagal seat from BJP in Karnataka

Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 2 The Congress has snatched Hanagal assembly seat from the BJP in Karnataka defeating its nearest rival by a margin of 7,598 votes.

Hanagal constituency contest was crucial for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as he hails from the same district and his Shiggaov constituency borders with Hanagal. Bommai had sought votes stating that Hanagal is his home town. He also camped in the constituency for seven days.

Srinivas Mane, the Congress candidate secured 87,113 votes against his nearest rival BJP's Shivaraj Sajjanar who got 79,513 votes. JD(S) candidate Niyaz Sheik got 921 votes.

Srinivas Mane, sitting Congress MLC has claimed he worked hard for the people during the Covid crisis and also during floods. This seems to have worked in his favour, sources said.

However, the party's decision to sideline former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.S. Vijayendra during the campaign might have affected the prospects of the BJP, according to sources. Another reason could be the party took too much time to announce its candidate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor