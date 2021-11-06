Corrupt Congress, it's CM only interested in loot, scoot: Sukhbir Singh Badal slams Punjab govt

Terming the Congress-led Punjab government 'corrupt' Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, claiming that SAD workers who were 'peacefully' protesting to 'raise farmers' voice', were lathi-charged.

In another tweet, Badal said, "This corrupt Cong govt and it's CM who is only interested in loot and scoot lathi-charged peaceful Akali workers raising voice of farmers demanding compensation of Rs 50,000/acre for cotton growers and reduction in State VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 10/Litre in front of CM residence."

Badal also claimed that hundreds of SAD workers were arrested during today's protest. He further alleged that people of the state are suffering due to 'highest ever' state value-added tax (VAT) imposed on petrol and diesel by the Channi-led Punjab government.

"Courted arrest with 100s of Akali workers to demand justice for cotton growers and common man suffering due to highest ever State VAT imposed on petrol and diesel by Cong govt. We won't relent till farmers get compensation @ Rs50,000/Acre and VAT on fuel is not reduced by Rs 10/ltr," he added with a tweet.

The Shiromani Akali Dal chief termed the protest held by his party as a 'political surgical strike' on Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, claiming that his party workers were successful in 'gherao' of his residence despite the security.

Sukhbir Singh Badal terms protest by party workers at CM's residence as 'political surgical strike'

He further stated that his party's protest sent out a message that the Punjab Chief Minister should stop doing 'photo-ops' and focus on fulfilling the promises he had made to the people of the state.

"Akali workers today conducted a political surgical strike on CM @CHARANJITCHANNIby succeeding in gherao of his residence despite garrisoning of MLA flats and multiple barricading. @Akali_Dal_ has sent a clear message to CM - stop photo-ops and fulfil promises made to Punjabis," said Badal in a tweet.

"Akali workers also took on Gandhi family and demanded it stop protecting Cong leaders like #JagdishTytler who conducted '84 genocide besides asking @CHARANJITCHANNI why he agreed to elevation of Tytler. I thank our brave workers who resolved to continue to fight rights of Pbis," said Badal in another tweet.

On October 29, Congress appointed Jagdish Tytler, as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal had slammed Congress's decision of appointing Jagdish Tytler as one of the permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee and said that his party will move a resolution in the upcoming Punjab assembly session on November 8 demanding his arrest.

He warned Channi against throttling the 'voice of democracy'.

"I warn @CHARANJITCHANNI and Chd Police not to throttle voice of democracy with high handedness. All we asked for is fulfilment of promises made to ppl and justice for farmers and the common man but they answered with lathis. Pbis never tolerate tyranny, they'll give befitting reply," said Badal in a tweet today.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with party leaders and workers staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's residence in Chandigarh demanding compensation for cotton farmers and reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

