CVC issues circular on guidelines for handling anonymous complaints

New Delhi, Oct 28 The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday issued a set of guidelines regarding the handling of anonymous complaints.

In its fresh circular, CVC said that no action is required to be taken on anonymous complaints received against any police personnel or official, which does not carry both name and address of the complainant.

Even if those complaints are having name and address but not verified and the complainant does not respond to the notice issued by the enquiry officer for joining within 15 days of the receipt of the notice, and another gap of 15 days after issue of reminder, such complaints may be termed as 'pseudonymous', the circular added. Complaints containing vague allegations should be filed without verification of the identity of the complaint, it read.

The circular was duly signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

The CVC, a governmental body to address governmental corruption was created in 1964.

In 2003, the Parliament enacted a law conferring statutory status on the CVC. It has the status of an autonomous body, free of control from any executive authority, charged with monitoring all vigilance activity under the Centre advising various authorities in central Government organizations in planning, executing, reviewing, and reforming their vigilance work.

