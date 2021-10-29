Delhi's sex ratio increases, infant mortality decreases in 2020

New Delhi, Oct 29 Delhi's sex ratio in 2020 has increased to 933 females to 1,000 males and its infant mortality rate has decreased from 24.19 per cent in 2019 to 20.37 in 2020, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"The sex ratio increased to 933 females to 1000 males in 2020 in Delhi. This number was 920 in 2019. The infant mortality rate in Delhi has also decreased in comparison to 2019. The infant mortality rate per thousand in 2019 was 24.19, whereas it was 20.37 in 2020," he said, quoting the annual report of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

"The rise in the sex ratio rate demonstrates increased social awareness. Our culture is becoming more educated and appreciating the importance of the girl child, which is a source of tremendous pride," Sisodia noted.

As per the Delhi government's statement, the maternal mortality rate was 0.55 per thousand births in 2019, however, it fell to 0.54 per thousand births in 2020.

"In Delhi, the birth rate fell from 18.35 per thousand in 2019 to 14.85 per thousand in 2020. In 2020, a number of 3,01,645 births were registered, compared to 3,65,868 in 2019. The death rate in Delhi has decreased as a result of dramatic changes in the city's health infrastructure and universal access to better health care for all inhabitants. According to the data, the death rate has decreased from 7.29 per thousand in 2019 to 7.03 per thousand in 2020," the statement added.

Deputy CM credited health workers' efforts and capital's improved health facilities that led to a decrease in newborn mortality.

