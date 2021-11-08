Demand for caste census grows in TN after Madras HC quashes 10.5% Vanniyar reservation

Chennai, Nov 8 ( ) The demand for a caste-based census has grown in Tamil Nadu after the Madras High Court struck down the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community under the Most Backward Classes (MBC) quota.

The Madras High Court had quashed internal reservation for the Vanniyar community as there were no quantifiable data available with the state government in support of the extreme backwardness of the Vanniyars a reason put forward for providing the community 10.5 per cent internal reservation.

Advocate Padanabhan Rajashekharan told , "No quantifiable data is available that shows as to why the Vanniyar community be given reservation within the MBC quota. Unless you have supporting documents to substantiate the claim, the court cannot justify and hence the quashing of the order."

A retired judge from the Madras High Court told on condition of anonymity, "The caste survey is imminent in Tamil Nadu. Only then the government will be able to substantiate the reason for providing 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyars. If a caste survey is not conducted soon, it would affect the 69 per cent reservation for MBCs."

It may be noted here that the previous AIADMK government had appointed a commission headed by retired justice A. Kulashekaran to carry out a caste-based census. The commission had also presented a proposal to the state government to conduct a two-day pilot survey on February 27 and 28 across the state.

The commission also requested for an amount of Rs 60 lakh as fee for the 20000 enumerators that it would engage. However, after the DMK came to power earlier this year, no extension was given to the commission.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), a prominent political party of the Vanniyar community, has demanded that the 10.5 per cent internal reservation be restored for the community immediately.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said that the high court had questioned the sanctity of the 69 per cent reservation for MBCs also.

Ramadoss also said that the questions raised by the Madras High Court are not new and they have been deliberated upon and discussed before.

The PMK leader also urged his party cadres to be prepared for long political and legal battles against the Madras High Court verdict.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PMK leaders, including its state president G.K. Mani and advocate K. Balu, met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and requested him to take immediate action in the matter.

The PMK leaders told that the Chief Minister has promised them that steps are being taken to protect the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and professional admissions.

Mani told , "The Chief Minister has promised that steps are being taken to restore the 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community."

The PMK leader also said that the party is for conducting a caste-based survey.

