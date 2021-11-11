Denmark again classifies Covid as 'socially critical disease'

Copenhagen, Nov 11 Denamark has again classified Covid-19 as "socially critical disease" as the country is currently under a worrying third wave of the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

The categorisation will come into force from Thursday and be valid for a period of one month, reports Xinhua news agency.

Therefore, the 'corona passport' will be re-introduced in a number of facilities such as restaurants, cafes, hospitals and zoos.

The age limit of the requirement for a corona passport will be lowered from 16 to 15.

Denmark on September 10 had reclassified Covid-19 from "socially critical disease" to "generally dangerous disease", and almost all the restrictions, such as those on gatherings, the mandatory use of face masks and enforcement of the "corona pass" were lifted.

In a statement, the Committee said that its decision came based on recommendations that Covid-19 has great pandemic potential and that there is a rapid growth in hospitalizations and infections across the country.

In a press conference on Monday, Soren Brostrom, the Director of Danish Health Authority, again urged the non-vaccinated to get their jab as soon as possible.

"It's not to scare anyone, but you are dangerous this winter if unvaccinated and an adult," he said.

During the past 24 hours, the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) registered 3,017 new cases and three more deaths, bringing the national total to 410,434 cases and 2,745 fatalities since the pandemic began early last year.

In addition, the SSI reported that currently, 76.6 per cent of the population have started the progress of vaccination, of which 75.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meantime, 398,599, or 6.8 per cent of the population, have received the third or booster shot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor