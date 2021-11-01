Disqualification proceedings against BJP MLA Ashish Das initiated, notice served

A day after BJP MLA Ashish Das joined Trinamool Congress at a public meeting in Agartala, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty initiated suo moto disqualification proceedings against him.

Das represents Tripura's Surma assembly constituency located in the Dhalai district. BJP sources said his act of tonsuring his head in Kalighat prior to joining the Trinamool Congress drew a sharp reaction from the state leadership.

"His shameful act has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of party workers and such misconduct deserves strict action. He has been served notice as per the standard rules and any party leader like him, who does not have minimum loyalty towards the party, should be dealt with similarly", a top party leader said.

Taking strong exception to his misconduct, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty asked the MLA to cite reasons for not being disqualified from the membership of the house.

As per the notice issued three days back, the Surma MLA shall reply to the notice within a week. If Das fails to do so, he will be given another chance to clarify his stand as per the business and procedure of the Assembly.

If he fails to reply to the second notice, Das will be abruptly declared as disqualified, said the Speaker today. Chakraborty said, "There is sufficient evidence against MLA Asishh Das to be ousted from the Assembly".

On the other hand, the Secretary of Tripura Legislative Assembly issued a separate notice to the rebel BJP MLA based on a complaint lodged by Chief Whip Kalyani Roy today.

The notice said, "I am directed to forward herewith the copy of the petition and Annexures thereto, submitted by Kalyani Roy, Member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly against you before the Speaker, Tripura Legislative Assembly, under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India and to request you to forward your comment in writing thereon to the Speaker, Tripura Legislative Assembly, within seven days from the date of receipt thereof as to why an order declaring that you have become subject to disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, as prayed for by the petitioner, should not be granted".

( With inputs from ANI )

