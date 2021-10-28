EC removes Bihar DSP ahead bypolls following RJD's complaint

Following the complaint of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) delegation, the Election Commission on Thursday removed Biraul Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilip Kumar Jha from the poll duties of Kusheshwar Asthan by-election in Bihar.

RJD welcomed the Commission's decision.

"I want to thank Election Commission for taking prompt action and relieving Dilip Kumar Jha from the charge of 25 booths. It will send a message of free and fair election. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav also held a press conference and said the officer will influence the bypolls," RJD MP Manoj Jha told mediapersons here.

Earlier on Thursday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference in Patna and raised the issue of the deputation of the DSP.

"Dilip Kumar Jha has been posted as DSP in Darbhanga district for more than four years. No officer should stay in one place for more than three years. Instead of doing his policing job, he has been working as a JDU worker. His transfer was done a month ago after the complaint.," Yadav said.

"After the announcement of the election, he is again posted in Darbhanga. The Election Commission categorically asked the in-charge of Darbhanga to provide the report of the investigation. But the administration is not listening to the Election Commission. Dilip Kumar Jha is given the responsibility of 25 booths," the RJD leader added.

Bypolls will be held for Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur Assembly constituents in Bihar on October 30. The announcement of results will be on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor