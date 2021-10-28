Election fervour in Uttarakhand to get momentum with Amits Shah's visit on Oct 30

The election fervour in poll-bound Uttarakhand is going to gain momentum with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on October 30.

Uttarakhand BJP general secretary (Organisation) Kuldeep Kumar said that during his visit, Shah would first launch the state government's ambitious scheme "Ghasiyari Yojana".

The "Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana" is meant for the welfare of more than three lakh rural women of the state living in the hills. Under this scheme, women are given a kit of grass cutting equipment and other things. The scheme will make available packaged safe green fodder and mixed animal feed at their homes.

After this, Shah will address an election rally at 11 am at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

The state unit of the party has already held a meeting in Dehradun regarding the preparation for Shah's rally.

Following the rally, Shah will attend a meeting with Uttarakhand BJP leaders and office-bearers to discuss the ongoing and upcoming programmes to be held ahead of the elections.

The Home Minister will further chair the Uttarkhand BJP core group meeting. According to sources, the internal survey conducted over party candidates and strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls can also be discussed in this core group meeting.

Assembly elections in Uttarkhand are slated for early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor