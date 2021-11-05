Ex-Pak Minister writes to FATF alleging India's role in keeping Pak on grey list

New Delhi, Nov 5 Former Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik has written a letter to FATF President Marcus Pleyer, seeking a probe into India's role in keeping Pakistan on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Dawn reported.

He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan urging him to file a petition in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against FATF's discrimination and continued victimisation of Pakistan.

In his letter to the FATF president, Malik, who is also chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms, called for investigating the confessional statement of the Indian foreign minister by a special team of FATF to expose the truth.

He said India was behind keeping Pakistan in the grey list, adding FATF was not taking Pakistan out of the grey list due to political pressure and influence by some countries, Dawn reported.

Malik said the confession by the Indian foreign minister had raised a big question on the integrity and transparency of FATF and confirmed the Indian involvement in pushing Pakistan into the grey list, Dawn reported.

"Unfortunately, FATF has not yet moved any action against Indian minister to prove the neutrality of FATF," he said, as per the report.

"Despite clear evidence of involvement in terror financing, money laundering and even in heinous crimes of nuclear proliferation, India is being spared and no legal action is being initiated against it by FATF," the letter added, as per the report.

He noted that some inimical countries were using FATF as a tool to put Pakistan under pressure with ulterior motives.

