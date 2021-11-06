Farmers' protest: Fire breaks out in tent installed at Delhi's Singhu border

New Delhi, Nov 6 Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at various borders of the national capital against the three Central farm laws, a fire broke out in a tent installed at the Singhu border. However, there has been no loss of human lives reported due to the fire.

According to official information, the fire broke out at the Singhu border around 8 p.m. However, the reason for the fire is not yet known. The local people present in the tent immediately doused the fire themselves.

Sharing this information through social media, the protesting farmers said, "The news reports of fire breaking out inside a tent at the Singhu border are true, but there has been no loss of human life. All farmers are safe. The situation was brought under control immediately by them."

"Such an incident is not new to the farmer organisations. The farmers have been sitting on the roads in Delhi for last 11 months and have faced all kinds of hardships both due to intense heat and cold wave. Even incidents of such nature on the day of Diwali could not dampen the spirit of the farmers."

The farmers organisations have been continuously protesting against the three contentious farm laws. Although there have been reports of such fire incidents at various borders in Delhi before but no major incident has occurred till now.

