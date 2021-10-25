Goa is India's new crime hotspot: TMC releases chargesheet against govt

Panaji, Oct 25 Accusing the BJP-led coalition government of converting Goa into India's newest crime hotspot, the Trinamool Congress in the state on Monday released a chargesheet against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's governance claiming that in his reign, the health and education sectors in the state had collapsed.

The 'people's chargesheet' which was released in the presence of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, national vice president Luizinho Faleiro and TMC leader Babul Supriyo in Panaji, faults the BJP government in the state for the collapse of the health and education sectors, while blaming Sawant for not doing much to revive the mining sector while also articulating identity-related issues.

"Crime in Goa sharply rose by 60 percent (218 per lakh population) in the last four years alone. Five women are raped in Goa every month, three of whom are minors. Goa's rate of rape

(7.8 per lakh population) has become double the national average. The Siddhi Naik case is the most recent reminder of the government's incompetence to promptly investigate crimes and bring to justice the culprits," the chargesheet said.

Earlier on Monday, Moitra, Supriyo and Faleiro visited the parents of the deceased Siddhi Naik and promised to press for a fresh investigation into her mysterious death.

"Goa recorded the highest COVID-19 death rate and second highest infection rate in India. Government's vested interest in oxygen procurement caused 75 deaths in just four days in GMC, during the second wave. 239 out of 1486 schools in Goa have only one teacher. 152 government primary schools have been closed in the last eight years," the chargesheet said.

The chargesheet also slammed Sawant for making false promises vis a vis resumption of the mining industry, which has been shut down following a Supreme Court order citing irregularities in lease renewal processes.

"Goa's government failed to recover the illegal mining loot amounting to "Rs 35,000 crore as calculated by (Justice MB) Shah Commission report. Lack of government's foresight has directly cost the livelihoods of nearly 2.5 lakh Goans dependent on mining," the chargesheet said.

The TMC also claimed that the state government had cancelled permission to host a formal event in Panaji at the last minute, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee even saying that the fight against the BJP would continue on the streets of Goa or in the state's tea shops, while taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Goa too they have cancelled our party's lunch programme. The permission was cancelled. Our four MPs conducted the programme on the footpath. We are streetfighters. Whether you give permission or not, we know how to fight. From indoors as well as on the streets," Banerjee said in a statement from West Bengal.

"We will fight from the tea stores in Goa. You rode to power on the basis of a cup of tea. We will drink tea as well as create awareness among people," she said.

Banerjee is scheduled to visit the poll-bound state on October 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor