Governments in democracy work for the poorest but SP, BSP, Congress worked for family, particular caste in UP: Amit Shah

Noting that governments in democracy do not work for "a family but to the poorest of poor," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took lashed out at Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh stating that the parties "have ruled either for their families or for a particular caste".

Launching the 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive of BJP here, Amit Shah said that elections are a way for other political parties to grab power but for BJP it was a means to take the party's ideology to every home, know problems of people and take government's initiatives to them.

He accused Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress of practising casteism during their rule and said the BJP government has worked in the direction of making Uttar Pradesh the most prominent state of the country.

"Governments in a democracy are not for a family but for the poorest of the poor but Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress have ruled for themselves or for their families or for a particular caste," he said.

Shah said unlike the opposition, the BJP has proved that its governments work for the poorest of the poor.

"People who were sitting at home for the last five years are coming out thinking their government will be formed. I want Akhilesh Yadav to tell the people of Uttar Pradesh that for how many days he was staying abroad. Where was he during the COVID and floods? They only worked for their family," he said.

"BJP has worked to get back Uttar Pradesh its distinct identity. It has worked in the direction of making it the most prominent state of the country. The BJP has proved that the governments are not for a family but for the poorest of the poor in the state," he added.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the polls early next year. BJP won a landslide victory in the 2017 assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

