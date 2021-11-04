Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet people on Diwali

Hyderabad, Nov 4 Governors and Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her heartiest greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali.

She stated in her message that the festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over the evil and dispelling of darkness to herald a new light of happiness and prosperity.

She appealed to people to buy the local products and celebrate the festival so as to bring new light into the lives of the indigenous manufacturers in the true spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"May this Deepavali usher in new thoughts and promote new ideals to further the brightness, happiness, and prosperity in the lives of the people all around us," the Governor said.

She urged the people to celebrate the festival in a safe manner with care, caution, and gaiety following the Covid-19 protocols.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also conveyed his greetings and wished the divine lights of Diwali bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

"Deepavali signifies triumph of good over evil and occasions like these inspire us to conquer the calamities and build a society filled with peace, amity and communal harmony," he said.

The Governor appealed to people to celebrate the festival by adhering to the Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distance.

"Those who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine should take it without any delay as the vaccine protects against the virus," he added.

In his message, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Diwali is celebrated by the people of the country as a festival of lights to dispel darkness. He prayed that the festival would shed more light of progress in the lives of the people of Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy prayed for people's lives to be filled with light. He pointed out that this festival signifies the victory of good over the bad, dispelling darkness to bring light and the victory of divine forces over evil forces.

