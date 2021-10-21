Harish Rawat requests to be relieved of Punjab duties to focus on U'khand
Ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand scheduled to be held next year, Congress leader Harish Rawat has urged his party leadership to relieve him from Punjab Congress in-charge duty.
Speaking toon Wednesday, Rawat said, "In Uttarakhand, we are progressing towards a definite win. During the election, it is impossible for me to handle two states, Punjab and Uttarakhand. So I have urged our leadership to relieve me from Punjab Congress in-charge duty."
He also informed that Congress will soon present a detailed program including 'Parivartan Yatra' and other plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand
Assembly polls in Punjab and Uttarakhand are scheduled to be held next year.
