Himachal also reduces VAT on petrol, diesel

Shimla, Nov 5 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the state has decided to further reduce VAT on petrol and diesel.

He said petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel would be cheaper by Rs 17 per litre in the state.

Thakur thanked the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and on diesel by Rs 10 per litre.

